Father cautious after video captures bear in his driveway
WAXHAW, NC (FOX 46) - A father of two is keeping a close eye on his children after his security camera captured a black bear in his driveway.
It's not every day you teach your kids what to do if a bear shows up in the neighborhood, but that's exactly what Stacy Watkins is having to explain to his 4-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter.
Watkins' children know there was a black bear in their driveway early Sunday morning. The family's security camera captured the bear making a pit stop at their Waxhaw, NC home at about 1:30 a.m.
"I showed it to them when they woke up [Sunday] morning. They were so excited, but then once the excitement wore off, that's when they were concerned saying, 'he doesn't come back during the day, right?'"
Father of two cautions letting kids play outside this #MemorialDay after security camera captures bear in driveway. https://t.co/rQjdAGJ8N1— Caroline Fountain (@FountainFox46) May 29, 2017
The family says they haven't seen the bear since it left a trash bag in the middle of their driveway. Nonetheless, Watkins is keeping a closer eye on his children and being more careful when he goes out at night.