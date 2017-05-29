Father cautious after video captures bear in his driveway

- A father of two is keeping a close eye on his children after his security camera captured a black bear in his driveway.

It's not every day you teach your kids what to do if a bear shows up in the neighborhood, but that's exactly what Stacy Watkins is having to explain to his 4-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter.

Watkins' children know there was a black bear in their driveway early Sunday morning. The family's security camera captured the bear making a pit stop at their Waxhaw, NC home at about 1:30 a.m.

"I showed it to them when they woke up [Sunday] morning. They were so excited, but then once the excitement wore off, that's when they were concerned saying, 'he doesn't come back during the day, right?'"

The family says they haven't seen the bear since it left a trash bag in the middle of their driveway. Nonetheless, Watkins is keeping a closer eye on his children and being more careful when he goes out at night.

"Last night I was getting ready to smoke a brisket for the holiday and I was out in the back in the woods. It's very dark back there. In the past, didn't have a problem at all. last night, I was a little more cautious. I had a flashlight to make sure I didn't have any visitors back there with me."

Watkins called North Carolina Wildlife to let them know about the bear. He tells FOX 46 Charlotte that they told home the young bear was likely chased away by its mother and was looking for a new home.

"They made me feel better. They basically said that black bears are scavengers and very rarely are there any attacks on human beings. Most are scared away by the scent of humans."

NC Wildlife says they are seeing an increase in bear sightings across the Piedmont, especially in Weddington and Waxhaw.

"I guess if bears are going to be in our neighborhood, we're going to have to learn to live with them."