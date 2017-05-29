Crews working around the clock to clean up Charlotte Motor Speedway

- Monday morning there was a race of a different kind at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was the race to the interstate as thousands of campers were heading home.

"We take it slow, pack up a little bit at a time. Eat some lunch and then hit the road," said Cliff Wagner, who was traveling back to Wilmington.

Although the campers are gone, the welcome mats sometimes stay behind. You could also find a mat of a different kind covering the ground, made from bottles and cans.

"Somebody brought a brand new 8 foot pressure treated picnic table just for the race and they left the whole thing. They didn't even take it home," said David Kellam.

Just one day after the Coca-Cola 600, you're bound to find more trash than campers in the infield. There is your typical garbage, but a quick walk shows just what's left behind.

A once raging pool party was found in turn 3, with a stereo just behind. A living room complete with a couch and TV was found in turn two. The only way all that trash is leaving. is in the back of a garbage truck.

"I have enough trash. I don't need to get anyone else's," said Anissa Winn.

More than 150 track clean up crews will be working for the rest of week cleaning up the hundreds of acres that make up Charlotte Motor Speedway. Speedway officials say on average crews find a dozen cell phones and 50 sets of keys every year.



"They do a good job. They will do out front first. Just like any other track by the main office building," said David Kellam.

Cleaning up the speedway is no easy task. Crews will work around the clock in 3 shifts over the next 4 days just to get all the trash hauled out. Then, it is back to landscaping and bringing the track back to its original condition.

Any items that are found will be returned to the lost and found section of the Charlotte Motor Speedway ticket office.