'Just so tragic': Family, friends say goodbye to murdered Charlotte Uber driver

- Family, friends, and community members came to offer their condolences Saturday to the family of murdered Uber driver, Marlo Medina-Chevez.

The funeral for the husband and father of three lasted for about an hour. The turnout was so large that some in attendance were forced to stand, some even escorted to an overflow room.

"Definitely the turnout that we're seeing here at the funeral service, attests to how much they're loved and they are thankful for what the community has done."

Medina-Chevez, 44, left for work and never came home. He was reported missing on May 20. Authorities located his body just five days later in Rock Hill, SC.

"Heartbreak, I mean such senseless violence and it was just so tragic. He was only doing Uber to provide for his family. It just seems so unfair."

Two men, Diontray Divan Adams, 24, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were arrested in Maryland after police say they used Medina-Chevez's credit card. Warrants for murder, kidnapping, and robbery have been filed against the pair in connection with Medina-Chevez's death.

Investigators are working to determine a motive in the killing.