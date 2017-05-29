Reverend seeks home for veterans

A Gastonia Reverend is attempting to find a place to "call home" for homeless veterans.

"Uncle Sam said, 'Come fight, I'll take care of you,'" Rev. Moses Colbert said. "'When they get back, they get dumped off, they get programmed -- they don't get de-programmed."

Colbert is looking to purchase a building off Broad Street in Gastonia that would serve as the headquarters and home for the mission. The cost is roughly $400,000, which he is looking to come up with through grants and donations.

"There's a lot of homeless veterans whoa re out here on the streets that have seemingly been forgotten about," he added.

Colbert runs Hope, Faith, Love Community Enrichment Center. The non-profit already places homeless people in temporary housing while giving them the support to get back on their feet.

The uses three homes off Morris Street. Veterans would be the focus for the new program.