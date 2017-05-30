Uptown office evacuated after reported bomb-threat

- An office in uptown Charlotte was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning after a reported bomb threat, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The call came in at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 at 525 N. Tryon Street. CMPD said the threat was made specifically at Regus, which is an office space company.

Upon arrival, officers evacuated the building a precaution. After a thorough search of the building by a CMPD bomb dog, CFD, G4S and Central Division Officers, no suspicious devices were found.

Officers checked each employee before they were allowed back in the building.

No arrests have been made, however this is an ongoing investigation, police said.