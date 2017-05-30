Two arrested in connection with rash of vehicle break-ins in Mount Holly

- Two men have been arrested in connection to a rash of vehicle break-ins in Mount Holly, police said.

Darris Lavar Fulwiley, 38, of Charlotte, and Remington Alexander Workman, 32, of Concord, face multiple charges including felony breaking and entering and conspiracy.

According to Mount Holly police, the vehicle break-ins occurred in various locations near the Riverbend Boat Access on Eddie Nichols Drive. Officers said over the weekend they conducted a covert operation in which they observed Fulwiley and Workman breaking into a vehicle.

During the encounter, Fulwiley resisted arrest and was taken into custody after an officer tasered him. Fulwiley was treated on scene by EMS, but was not seriously hurt. Workman was taken into custody without incident.

Fulwiley was booked into the Gaston County Jail under a $35,000 secured bond, and faces charges of felony breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, and resisting a public officer. Workman was booked into the Gaston County Jail under a $210,000 secured bond, and faces charges of felony breaking and entering, conspiracy, and multiple unrelated charges out of Mecklenburg County.

Several items that are believed to have been stolen during prior incidents were recovered, police said. Officers are currently attempting to return these items to the owners.

Anyone that has been the victim of a recent vehicle break-in near the area is asked to contact the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343 and speak with the Problem Oriented Policing Unit.

Anyone with information concerning other vehicle break-ins in the area is asked to call the Mount Holly Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.