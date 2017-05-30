Man arrested after TSA stops him with loaded gun at Charlotte-Douglas

- Transportation Security Administration officers prevented a Florida man from bringing a loaded handgun on board a plane at a Charlotte-Douglas International Airport checkpoint on Memorial Day.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. Monday, May 29 at the Checkpoint B pre-check lane. The man was stopped by TSA officers with a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

TSA officers detected the gun and ammunition as the man was passing through the airport checkpoint. The TSA officer who was staffing the checkpoint X-ray machine detected the firearm as it passed along the conveyor belt inside the man’s carry-on bag. TSA officers immediately contacted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, which responded to the checkpoint. The passenger was questioned and arrested on a local charge of carrying a firearm on airport property.

To date, TSA officers have detected 24 firearms at CLT checkpoints this year. TSA found 54 firearms at CLT last year.

There is a right way to travel with a firearm and a wrong way. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint, officials said. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm on TSA.gov. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition so travelers should contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.