Police arrest two men allegedly targeting and robbing Hispanic residents in east Charlotte

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they've arrested two men for their involvement in more than a dozen robberies, including several shootings, targeting the Hispanic community in east Charlotte.

Dashawn Pope, 22, and Marlon Woods, 19, are each charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

According to CMPD, the first incident happened at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive. The victims told police they were standing in the parking lot when they were approached by two armed men who demanded money. The victims said the suspects went through their pockets, removed their wallets and fled the scene. One of the victims was assaulted and sustained minor injuries during the robbery.

The second incident happened at 12:23 p.m. Monday, May 1 in the 1800 block of Anderson Street. Upon arrival, the victims told officers that they were getting out of their vehicle when two armed men confronted them and demanded property. The suspects fled the scene once they obtained the victims’ property.

The third reported incident happened at 1:49 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 in the 5900 block of Monroe Road. The victim said that the two men approached him when he walked outside to get something from his vehicle. The suspects then brandished firearms and demanded his two-tone Ford F-150. The suspects fled the scene in the stolen truck. The F-150 was later recovered in an apartment complex on Tennessee Avenue. Detectives were notified and determined that the stolen Ford F-150 was the same truck used in the Kingsford Drive robbery.

A few hours later, officers responded to an armed robbery from person call for service in the 100 block of Kingsford Drive. The victim stated that he was robbed at gunpoint by two men who took his wallet. The victim provided a detailed description of the suspects and also advised that the suspects left the scene in a two-tone Ford F-150. Detectives were able to determine that the stolen Ford F-150 was the same truck used in the Kingsford Drive robbery.

The F-150 was recovered later that day in an apartment complex on Tennessee Avenue, police said.

Detectives believe Pope and Woods are involved in more than a dozen robberies, including several shootings, and were targeting members of the Hispanic community in apartment complexes. The investigations are active and ongoing and additional charges will be forthcoming.

Anyone with anyone information about the suspects or any open cases, is encouraged to contact CMPD’s Armed Robbery Unit at 704-336-5072 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.