Charlotte's latest homicide has family pleading for answers

- A violent and deadly Memorial Day weekend left four people dead, including an 18-year-old now identified as Daveon Andrews. FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with the teenager's family about the chaotic scene that unfolded Monday night on Rozzelles Ferry Road.

This incident hit close to the FOX 46 family because shots were actually fired around our crew while working the crime scene.

Dozens of officers have weapons drawn. I was getting into my car when gun went off about a dozen times. Felt very close, maybe 20 yards. pic.twitter.com/teVPkqPBvf — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) May 30, 2017

As police still look to find out who fired those shots, family said they're just trying to understand what happened and why.

"I got a phone call on messenger and they were was like Daveon got shot, Daveon got shot," a family member told FOX 46 Charlotte.

Shock of the shooting death of Daveon Andrews, 18, is something his family is still trying to come to grips with.

"It's just not much we can say because we really don't know," his family said.

Andrews' three sisters and aunt spoke with FOX 46 Tuesday afternoon after the death of a young man they said always made them laugh.

"All they told me was he was walking to the bus stop going to the transit and they saw the car and they pulled up and ran and next thing you know shots were fired."

During CMPD's investigation of Monday night's shooting, with media present, shots rang out sending our crew ducking for cover.

"I decided to pack up and leave...as I started to walk to my car gunshots started to ring out on the opposite of my car. They were so close to me I could feel how loud they were. I ducked down and stumbled for my keys debating whether to get in my car or not and drive away but i couldn't find my keys so I decided just to run in the opposite direction as I was running away officers were running towards me since that's where the gunshots were coming from and as I come around the corner they had all their guns drawn, pointed at me saying 'Get on the ground, get on the ground,' possibly thinking I was the suspect in the case," FOX 46 Charlotte's David Sentendrey said.

Police can't say who those shots were intended for or if they are even connected to Andrews' death.

The sisters urger anyone with information to come forward, asking the public to take a walk in their shoes.