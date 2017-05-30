Authorities search for missing woman in Cabarrus County

- The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 28-year-old woman.

Connie Adele Eller was last seen on Friday, May 26 near a home on Emanuel Road in Rockwell, North Carolina.

Eller is described as a white female, 28-years-old, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'6" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light blue tank top shirt and brown open-toed sandals.

She was last seen operating a black 2001 Honda Civic LX four door sedan with black wheels and a pink FOX Racing sticker in the back window, bearing the North Carolina registration plate EJM-1879.

A friend of the family reached out to FOX 46 Charlotte saying, "She has a sweet little girl and family that needs to know she is OK."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eller is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME (704-932-7463).