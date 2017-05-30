CMPD investigate 'deadliest weekend in recent history'

- Memorial Day weekend was the 'deadliest weekend in recent memory' according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Four murders happened in four days. Police said there is a troubling trend that people are settling their disagreements with guns.

"It's been awhile that we've seen a weekend that had this many senseless acts and frankly it's disturbing to us as any one homicide is," Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings said.

None of the murders over the weekend, except for possibly one, is random according to police. That means the victims knew the suspects. But police are still disturbed by the violence.

"We are seeing way too much disregard for human life. People are settling their disputes with a use of a firearm and the result is never going to be good," Jennings said.

Julian Ray Williams was killed during a robbery Friday night at Pressley Apartments on East Stonewall Street in uptown Charlotte, according to police.

On Saturday night, Anderson David Biggers was shot to death in what detectives said was a drug-related killing in the parking lot of a shopping center on Docia Crissing Road in the University area.

"The last thing we should be doing is investigating the loss of a life by another," Jennings said.

Early Monday morning, police said 23-year-old Bobby Wesley Jr. was found shot to death inside the Travel Inn on Reagan Drive. A 16-year-old was also found injured in the room. Police believe the suspects and victims knew one another in this case.

"You come out of that weekend losing a loved one and I don't think anybody plans for that."

The fourth murder over the weekend on Rozzelles Ferry Road is the one detectives said they need the most help with. Investigators are still searching for Daveon Antonio Andrews' killer.

"Each person has someone in their family who loves them is going to miss them dearly and feels that there life was taken way too early."

Detectives have only made one arrest in one of the four homicides over the holiday weekend, but they believe they know the killers in two other murders.The only one they have little information on is the one Monday night on Rozzelles Ferry Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600