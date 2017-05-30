Alleged United Blood Nation member turns himself in

- One of the four suspected United Blood Nation gang members on the run has turned himself in.

Sherman Addison from Shelby surrendered to authorities on Monday. The FBI did not say where Addison was arrested but confirmed he is in custody.

Addison was one of the 83 people indicted on federal racketeering conspiracy charges - some even wanted for murder.

That leaves three suspects on the run. If you know where they are, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.