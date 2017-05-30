CMS teacher caught on video striking student

- It's video mother Tiffany Fields said is still hard to watch. Footage captured on SnapChat by another student shows a teacher at Cotswald Elementary School hitting Fields' daughter, Cinaii, with a swiffer broom.

This incident happened in a classroom, underneath a sign that says bully-free zone.

"You cannot be a teacher and be able to teach children if you can lose your cool in a manner where you hurt someone else's child," Fields said.

Two weeks ago Fields said she was called into the principal's office to talk about an incident that happened between her daughter and another student.

"I was told a child hit my child with a broom, and that my child hit the child back with a broom. Kid things. And some minor altercation between children," Fields explained.

But as days passed, somehow a video surfaced on social media, showing a very different story about what happened.

"But the video I saw, it was a teacher losing control and hitting a child in the head with a broom, lunging at her twice and forcing her into a wall," Fields said.

Fields posted the video on Facebook over the weekend after seeing it for the first time and called the school, furious about what she saw.

That's when she was called into a meeting Tuesday morning with school officials and a police officer. In the meeting, Fields said the officer made it seem like her daughter was at fault.

"You are filing charges on behalf of my child, you haven't even talked to her yet, you believe these statements before even talking to my child," she said.

Fields said regardless of what happened between her daughter and the other student, the teacher should have never used force towards her daughter.

"She told me, 'Why didn't she help me? I was the one who got hit with the broom. I was sticking up for her. I was sticking up for her. He was disrespecting the teacher.'"