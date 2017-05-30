Kellogg's laying off 500 North Carolina employees

- Kellogg's is now the latest company to make cuts in the area.

The Michigan-based company is planning to lay off nearly 500 workers, according to two notices filed with the State Department of Commerce.

This affects 233 employees at the Charlotte plant on West Point Drive and another 250 employees in Greensboro.

The first wave of job cuts are expected in late July 2017 are reportedly due to the company ending direct store shipments.