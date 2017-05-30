Uber safety concerns among drivers

- An Uber driver, caught in the middle of action, as bullets fly. It all unfolded at a gas station in north Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The latest run-in comes less than a week after another Uber driver was killed.

While driving for Uber can be an easy way to earn some extra cash, drivers never know what they're getting into each time they receive a call.

"We don't know where we're going until we start the trip," said Uber Driver Joseph Preslopsky. "You won't see who is requesting the ride, but they'll see a picture of you and the car, but you don't know who you're picking up."

It's something that can be a bit unnerving.

"I've been doing this ten months and I've been lucky," said Preslopsky.

If something happens on the job, though, Joe says reporting the encounter is no simple task.

"It would help if we had a 1-800 number," he said. "Or some kind of customer service."

Preslopsky says any kind of problem requires jumping through hoops and hurdles, it's all done through the app. He says most complaints are answered through texts with more questions.

"By the time you do it through here, something could've happened," he said. "You can't ever get in touch with a representative because no one gives a phone number."

While driving for Uber is an easy way to earn some extra cash, Joe says his safety comes first.

"If you get a request where you don't know what kind of neighborhood it is, you just don't accept the ride," he said. "But it can happen anywhere. It takes an unfortunate individual to do something like that," he added. "He was out trying to make extra money, there's no reason to take his life."