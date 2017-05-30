'Pet' gator hit by vehicle in York County

- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said they picked up an injured alligator from the road after someone struck the gator with their vehicle Sunday night in York County.

SCDNR said the gator suffered a broken leg and was bleeding from the head. It died Monday morning.

Wildlife officials believe the alligator was someone's "pet" and it got too big for them, and they let it loose. They said there is no real population of alligators in York County.