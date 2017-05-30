Medic: Multiple bicyclists hit by vehicle in northeast Charlotte

Posted: May 30 2017 07:47PM EDT

Updated: May 30 2017 08:01PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and two others were hurt after a vehicle struck multiple bicyclists in northeast Charlotte. 

The incident happened Tuesday night in the 500 block of Industrial Center Circle at General Commerce Drive. 

According to Medic, one person was treated for serious injuries and two others were treated for minor injuries. They were transported to Novant and CMC. 

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

 

