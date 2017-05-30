Anti-violence group impacted by recent homicide

Related Headlines Man Killed in Memorial Day Shooting

- The Dream Team for Peace may look and sound familiar. They march through Charlotte neighborhoods to spread an anti-violence message to neighbors.

The organization was founded earlier this year as the homicide rate skyrocketed.

"Well what we are trying to do is bring awareness. Bring awareness that communities need to unify," said Rayshaun Greene, a member of Dream Team for Peace.

That message is now even more important, after 4 homicides happened over the holiday weekend.

"It's scary how things like that can happen so fast, back to back, in such a short amount of time," said Greene.

The 36th homicide of the year is hitting the organization especially hard.

18-year-old Daveon Andrews was shot and killed Monday Night on Rozzelles Ferry Road. He was the nephew of the man who started Dream Team for Peace.

"He was turning things around. He was a young boy with a high head, a high spirit," said Greene.

Another young spirit, gone too soon.

"We gotta get it together. We are the future. We have little brothers and little sisters watching. Just because we see lifestyles we may glorify, it's not in the best interest of your family," said Greene.

That is why neighbors in the Queen City will still see this Dream Team for Peace group standing as one and bringing hope to neighborhoods who need it the most.

"Some of these communities need funds, some of these communities need recreation centers, gyms and stuff people can do so we don't have to deal with the streets," said Greene.

Dream Team for Peace is kicking off a "Stop the Violence Block Party Tour" that will stop in several Charlotte communities. The first event is June 10th at Lincoln Heights Park.