School bus crash in north Charlotte sends two to the hospital

An early morning crash in north Charlotte involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school bus sends two to the hospital.

Five students were aboard bus #31 headed for Coulwood Stem Academy just before 7:00 a.m. when a passenger vehicle crashed into the back of the bus, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The crash happened in the 4600 block of David Cox Road.

CMS told FOX 46 Charlotte, no reported injuries on the bus at that time.