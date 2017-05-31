School bus crash in north Charlotte sends two to the hospital
An early morning crash in north Charlotte involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school bus sends two to the hospital.
Five students were aboard bus #31 headed for Coulwood Stem Academy just before 7:00 a.m. when a passenger vehicle crashed into the back of the bus, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The crash happened in the 4600 block of David Cox Road.
CMS told FOX 46 Charlotte, no reported injuries on the bus at that time.
According to medic, two people were transported with minor injuries.
#BREAKING Crews are still working to separate the car from the school bus. Currently all lanes are closed on David Cox Rd. pic.twitter.com/jnlpgPB96q— Colby Murdock (@ColbyFox46) May 31, 2017
It is unclear if the driver will face charges.