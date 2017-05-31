Authorities search for missing woman in Rowan County

- The China Grove Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 59-year-old woman.

Adriana Delores Leach was reported missing by family on Sunday, May 28.

Leach has never failed to be in contact with family members in the past. Her disappearance is causing extreme concern for her well-being, police said. Leach also suffers from bi-polar disorder for which she requires medication.

Leach is described as a black female, 5'4" tall, medium build with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen driving a white Infiniti I30 four-door vehicle with North Carolina registration plate PCN-6378.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adriane Delores Leach is asked to please call China Grove Police Detective J. Overcash at 704-857-7755 ext 207 or 704-216-8500.

The police department posted a flier to their Facebook page: