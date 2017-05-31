Double lane closure scheduled on I-85 this weekend

- The N.C. Department of Transportation will close two of four lanes on I-85 South near Sam Wilson Road in Charlotte this weekend for concrete pavement repairs.

The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, ending by 6 a.m. Monday, June 5, weather permitting.

NCDOT said the repairs will include undercutting and repouring the existing subgrade under the road surface as part of a weigh-in-motion system being installed along the interstate. They said this system will allow tractor trailers to stay in the right lane of I-85 to be weighed.

The concrete repairs will also provide a more durable structure to protect scales being installed in the roadway, resulting in more accurate weight readings.