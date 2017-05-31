2 men charged with stealing guns from home in Rowan County

- The Rowan County Sheriff's Office has charged two men for their involvement in the theft of multiple firearms and property in the area.

Deputies said on Thursday, May 4 they were called to 1086 Open Street in China Grove where numerous items, including tools and a Smith and Wesson .25 caliber handgun were stolen from the property.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that the victim’s son, Donnie Raffaldt Jr., had stolen some of the items, including the victim’s Smith and Wesson handgun. Detectives discovered that the Smith and Wesson handgun was then sold to Eric Utah Lisk Sr., as well as information about numerous other firearms and stolen property that Lisk Sr. was in possession of.

On May 18, detectives executed a search warrant at the residence of Lisk Sr. and numerous firearms and a Cannon camera was seized. A search by detectives of another residence Lisk Sr. had been known to frequent lead to the seizure of a blue color duffel type bag that contained numerous handguns. Some of the handguns were later discovered to be stolen.

Lisk Sr. was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of stolen firearms, and possession of firearm by felon.

Raffaldt Jr. was charged with felony larceny and additional warrants will be obtained. Additional investigation revealed that the Cannon camera, which was seized during the first search warrant was stolen from a residence on Marie Ave in Kannapolis and another report for one of the stolen firearms, which was discovered to have been stolen from an address in Rowan County.

The stolen firearm case is still open and more arrests are anticipated, deputies said.