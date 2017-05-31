Police: Person robbed, shot in the leg in York County

- A Clover man is in custody after he robbed another person at gunpoint Wednesday morning and shot them in the leg, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 31 near the intersection of Mountain View Road and COok Road.

Deputies said Jacob Dewayne Hall, 24, knew the victim and it was not a random shooting. Detectives were able to recover the weapon that was used.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Hall remains in custody at this time. Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Offic at 803-628-3059 or 1-877-409-4321.