Crews battle massive 2-alarm house fire in Cabarrus County

- Crews battled a massive two-alarm house fire Wednesday afternoon in Harrisburg, according to emergency personnel.

The fire broke out at a home Wednesday, May 31 located in the 1600 block of Baystone Place.

Firefighters with Harrisburg Fire said upon arrival the two-story house was fully involved.

*Baystone Place* multiple units still battling heavy fire in a large two-story home pic.twitter.com/U4yff2FUpL — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) May 31, 2017

No word if anyone was injured in the fire.

