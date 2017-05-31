Crews battle massive 2-alarm house fire in Cabarrus County

May 31 2017

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - Crews battled a massive two-alarm house fire Wednesday afternoon in Harrisburg, according to emergency personnel. 

The fire broke out at a home Wednesday, May 31 located in the 1600 block of Baystone Place. 

Firefighters with Harrisburg Fire said upon arrival the two-story house was fully involved. 

No word if anyone was injured in the fire. 

