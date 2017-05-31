CMPD targets two neighborhoods that have seen an 'uptick in crime'

More officers on the streets but they're not riding around in police cruisers. CMPD announced on Wednesday they have a new plan to help target two neighborhoods that have seen an uptick in crime recently. 
 
Their idea is to have more of a presence on the streets in Plaza-Midwood and NODA. They are areas that are packed with people on the weekends. CMPD said they plan to deploy a 'Walking Unit' with officers on foot, patrolling those neighborhoods. 
"Charlotte is becoming a big city, with big city issues." 
 
Three police officers with CMPD will be walking the streets of Plaza-Midwood and NODA from Wednesday through Saturday night summer. The idea is to create a presence among the people who walk to and from restaurants, bars and other gathering spots.
 
"It allows them to know what is going on in a back alley, to get to know the business owners, really get a feel for what is happening."
 
Plzaa-Midwood and NODA have grown significantly and with that growth has come more crime.
 
"There have been a few high profile incidents in the commercial district. It hasn't been a massive change but it's shown a spotlight on things."
 
CMPD is still looking for the person responsible for the shooting death of Katherine Jones, 26, who was found dead after walking home from a night out. This crime sparks concern among residents in Plaza-Midwood, wondering if it was a random act of violence. 
 
Now, people living there said this amped up police presence should help keep these bustling neighborhoods free of senseless crimes.
 
"It's a densely populated area, especially on a Friday-Saturday night, so it allows officers easier access to what crime is happening."
 
The patrols will happen starting in the early evening until around 4 a.m. after the bars and restaurants close. 
