Town of Salisbury being proactive after threats made

- Threats being made to the City of Salisbury have officials on high alert.

The town is awaiting the results from SBI's investigation over the shooting death of Furgeson Laurent by police in November 2016. FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with city leaders on how they are trying to be proactive.

Ever since the shooting death of Laurent the spotlight has been on the city.

"The night of the shooting we received information that there could be possible violence in Salisbury," Communication Director Linda M. McElroy said.

There hasn't been any specific threats to employees or buildings, but warnings from some citizens of what could come, pending the District Attorney's release of SBI's investigation.

"We have not received direct threats from citizens within Salisbury or Rowan County. What we have received is information that you can expect protest, violence, there will be unrest," McElroy said.

To get ahead of that reaction, meetings were held on Wednesday afternoon inviting the public and faith based leaders to come together.

"I'm really hoping the black community and the white community to work hand and hand because I think if we don't come together we will never solve this problem which just isn't a Salisbury problem but a national problem."

New to the area, Mason wants this to be a place she can be proud of raising her kids.

"It concerns me greatly the direction of the community so when I read the story I felt like if would have known about the community meeting earlier I would've have had them all miss school today."

The town adds although they aren't sure when the SBI findings will be released, trying to talk through possible reactions and preparing for solutions is the priority.

"You have passionate people on one side and passionate people on the other side so I think in terms of being prepared that's the purpose. It isn't to assume one versus the other," Mayor Karen Alexander said.