NAACP President confronts Charlotte Fire over promotion process

- Charlotte's fire department opened its doors on Wednesday for an open house - a chance for the community to learn more about the department.

It was an open door op that quickly turned into a showdown of sorts regarding CFD's promotion process.

WHEN NAACP President Corine Mack came to the open house hoping to get results for minorities and women.

Mack said at least eight people have come to her about unfair practices and preferential treatment when it comes to the department's promotion process.

Deputy Chief Rich Granger said that Charlotte Fire is working to resolve any misconceptions about its practices. Mack claims Fire Chief Jon Hannah won't even meet with her and needs to step down.