Arson investigation at Central Piedmont Community College

- Investigators are looking into a string of fires that broke out Wednesday morning on a college campus that they believe could be arson.

It happened at Central Piedmont Community College.

The first broke out in a trash bin in the stairwell near the Central High building, but crews quickly found another one in a bathroom in a building around the corner.

Everyone was evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

"I was in the lab doing my paper, the fire alarm went off, I came out and I could smell something burning, there is some smoke and something going on," Morgani Brown, CPCC student.

Fire investigators are looking into who may have set the fires. Anyone with information is asked to call police.