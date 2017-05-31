Church member sentenced up to 21 years in prison for sex crimes against children

- Church member Nicolas Vasquez learned his fate Wednesday after pleading guilty to sex crimes against children.

Vasquez will now spend the next 13 to 21 years behind bars.

Investigators said he committed the crimes on multiple occasions over several years.

Detectives say at the time of the assaults, Vasquez was an active member of the Asamblea Apostolica Church.