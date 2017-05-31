Church member sentenced up to 21 years in prison for sex crimes against children

Posted: May 31 2017 06:27PM EDT

Updated: May 31 2017 06:54PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Church member Nicolas Vasquez learned his fate Wednesday after pleading guilty to sex crimes against children. 

Vasquez will now spend the next 13 to 21 years behind bars. 

Investigators said he committed the crimes on multiple occasions over several years. 

Detectives say at the time of the assaults, Vasquez was an active member of the Asamblea Apostolica Church. 

