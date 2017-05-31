Charlotte woman's disappearance 'causes concern for her safety'

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 59-year-old woman.

Cynthia Lattimore was last seen by family around 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 in the 7500 block of Timber Commons Lane.

Lattimore has not returned home and there is some concern for her safety since she has not taken her medication in several days, police said. She is described as a black woman, 5'7" tall, around 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who sees or has information about Cynthia Lattimore is asked to call 911 immediately. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.