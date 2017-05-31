Man accused of assaulting child relative in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) - An Iredell County man is accused by sheriff's deputies of sexually assaulting a child.
 
Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a statement that a report was filed with his office on May 20 regarding a child being assaulted by a relative. Campbell said the child was interviewed along with several additional witnesses.
 
Campbell said 19-year-old Michael Shane Amoedo is facing multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offense.
 
Amoedo was taken to the Iredell County jail, where he is being held on a $300,000 bond. A review of online jail records didn't indicate whether Amoedo has an attorney.
 
