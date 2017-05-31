Rock Hill mom charged with DUI, child endangerment with kids in car

- The Rock Hill Police Department has charged a local woman with DUI and child endangerment after a caller from a Taco Bell reported she was falling asleep at the fast food restaurant before driving away, police said.

Officers said around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 they were called to the Taco Bell located on John Ross Parkway in Rock Hill.

The caller informed police a woman who had been falling asleep inside was leaving with two children inside her vehicle, according to the police report.

Police found Lauren Conwell driving the vehicle with the two children inside.

Conwell denied having been drinking, but said that she had taken 40 mg of Prozac earlier in the day around lunch, the incident report shows.

Conwell was charged with child endangerment due to children being inside the vehicle.