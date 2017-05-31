Severe storms crush cars, homes in Lincoln County

- Neighbors in one Lincoln County town say severe storms Wednesday afternoon toppled trees that were well over 100 years old. Homeowners are now assessing the damage and trying to figure out who will pay for repairs on their property.

"I don't know what happened, it just came our way. It was a scary thing," said Tina Robinson, who was home when the storms rolled through.

Tree after tree toppled over on Reinhardt Circle in Iron Station. One landed on a home and another took town power lines. Just across the street, other downed trees crushed three cars and a shed.

There was plenty of damage and an even bigger clean up, but thankfully no one was hurt.

"The first thing I thought when I stepped out here was wow, our children could be at the Lincoln County morgue right now identifying us. That's how bad it was," said Robinson.

Robinson says the storm rolled through just after 4:00 p.m., causing a microburst that toppled trees onto brand new cars sitting in her driveway, but just missing her home.

It was quite a scare, that now has her thinking about trees still standing on her property.

"Yes. They are all coming down now. They will not stay anymore. They are more than a hundred years old and they will not be staying now," said Robinson.

Robinson and her husband are still trying to figure out how to pay for all the damage. Auto insurance won't cover it and the trees that fell were on a neighbors property.