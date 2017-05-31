Bandmates of Northwest Cabarrus High School graduate killed in Pulse shooting giving gift to band

Shane Tomlinson, a Northwest Cabarrus High School graduate killed in the Pulse nightclub massacre last June in Orlando, is now being remembered in a very special way in Concord. Several of Tomlinson’s high school marching bandmates from the class of 1999 raised money to buy and donate a saxophone in Tomlinson's memory to the marching band.

Music was Shane Tomlinson’s dream 18 years ago when he was a senior playing the saxophone in the Northwest Cabarrus High School Marching Band.

Almost 20 years later, Tomlinson was living out his dream as the lead singer of Frequency Band in Orlando.

It got his soul going. You could feel the music within him. When he played, you could feel that it came from the heart,” Shelby Smith, Tomlinson’s high school bandmate said.

Shane was killed, along with 48 other people, when a gunman stormed into the Pulse Nightclub last June. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

“The biggest thing is just keep his family in prayers,” Smith said.

Smith and several of her classmates want to share Tomlinson with every future band student at Northwest Cabarrus.

Smith and her classmates raised money to buy a saxophone to give to the band in Tomlinson’s memory. The gift may give a student in need the chance to be in band. Smith said, “This is something that could bring out the joy in the kids.”

Shane Tomlinson’s music will play on.

“He lit up the room. He was the room.”