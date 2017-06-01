Student shot near shopping center places 2 south Charlotte schools on lockdown

- A South Mecklenburg High School student was injured during an accidental shooting Thursday morning, prompting two schools to go on lockdown.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the student was shot at a CATS bus stop off Park Road at Quail Corners Shopping Center and received non life-threatening injury below the waist. The student was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the victim is under 18-years-old.

South Mecklenburg High School, located in the 8900 block of Park Road, was placed on lockdown, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMPD tells me South Meck HS student shot at CATS bus stop off Park Road. Juvenile has non life threatening injury below the waist @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/NJChwv0K4w — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) June 1, 2017

A representative from Charlotte Catholic High School, located on Johnston Road, tells FOX 46 Charlotte that the school was placed under "lock-in."