Student shot near shopping center places 2 south Charlotte schools on lockdown

Posted: Jun 01 2017 10:17AM EDT

Updated: Jun 01 2017 10:24AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A South Mecklenburg High School student was injured during an accidental shooting Thursday morning, prompting two schools to go on lockdown.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the student was shot at a CATS bus stop off Park Road at Quail Corners Shopping Center and received non life-threatening injury below the waist. The student was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the victim is under 18-years-old. 

South Mecklenburg High School, located in the 8900 block of Park Road, was placed on lockdown, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. 

A representative from Charlotte Catholic High School, located on Johnston Road, tells FOX 46 Charlotte that the school was placed under "lock-in."

 

