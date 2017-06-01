Suspect charged in overnight rape and robbery in uptown Charlotte

- A 19-year-old is facing charges in an overnight rape and robbery Thursday in uptown Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 500 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 1:45 a.m. about a couple who had been robbed at gun point. The victims told police that the woman was also sexually assaulted.

The victim's told investigators that they were walking in the 200 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard toward their hotel when a man confronted them with a handgun and forced them into an alley. The male victim was then bound and the female was sexually assaulted, police said. The suspect then took a cell phone and wallet as well as both victim's clothing and took off.

The suspect, Tevin Quayshawn Williams, 19, was arrested a few hours later. He is charged with two counts of first degree rape, three counts of first degree sex offense, two counts of first degree kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. For additional information about this incident please refer to CMPD report number 2017-0601-0145-01.