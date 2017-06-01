Search continues for missing Lincoln County woman

It’s been three years since Toasha Nicole Rice, also known as Nikki Green on her facebook page, was last seen leaving a friend’s home on Eaker Road in western Lincoln County. She got into a black four door sedan with a white female driver on May 26, 2014 and has not been seen since, according to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said they have interviewed family members and a number of people she was known to associate with but no one has seen the missing woman. In the months since Toasha has gone missing, officers used a K-9 search team in a large wooded area off Sorrells Baxter Road and Eaker Road in western Lincoln County, around the old Massapoag Mill in Lincolnton and several other locations outside Lincoln County. All leads have now been exhausted with no signs of the woman.

Detectives followed up on all leads received in the case but nothing in the lengthy search has led them to Toasha Rice. Toasha, who also goes by Nikki Green on her Facebook page, is a white female and 27-years-old when she disappeared. She is five feet- six inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about the missing woman is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909. Detectives will follow up all leads.