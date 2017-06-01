Morning apartment fire leaves several displaced

- Fifteen people out of their homes after an apartment fire ripped through an East Charlotte complex.

"I thank God I got my kids out and it wasn't anybody in there," said Tequila Brown.

Emotions pouring out of Tequila Brown describing Thursday morning's blaze that began in her Heritage Parks Apartment.

"It's just too much," Brown said. I just broke down in tears because I don't know what to do. I'm like it's on fire and we couldn't stop it and it just got bigger and bigger and it came out all the windows.

firefighters just left fire at heritage parks apts. woman's whose apt fire started in assumes it was an electrical fire @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/CjGlF73okw — Brandon Earl Smith (@BrandonFox46) June 1, 2017

Brown and her fiance were walking back to the apartment when they heard alarms going off. Pictures from inside the apartment show just how intense the fire was. Brown believes the fire that started in her home of four years was an electrical one.

"It's horrible because me and my kids have lost everything. We don't have nothing now - my shoes, this is what I left out in and this is what I got now. All the shoes, clothes just everything burnt up

Going forward Brown takes comfort in her faith to keep her optimistic in time like this.

"I'm going to try to do the best I can and just depend on the lord and pray to him everything works out," she said.