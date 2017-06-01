7-year-old Rock Hill student locked in school bus for hours

- A Rock Hill elementary student was locked in a school bus alone Wednesday, according to a police report.

A mother told Rock Hill police that her 7-year-old Sunset Park Elementary School son was stuck alone on a school bus from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, the report states.

However, the Rock Hill school district said the report that the student was on the bus from 8 a.m. to noon “is not factually correct.”

The child was found on the bus at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, said a statement Thursday from Rock Hill schools communications director Mychal Frost.

Frost said in a statement to FOX 46 Charlotte that the driver, who was not identified, has been suspended.

"The student indicated he fell asleep underneath a seat on the bus during the morning route to school and later woke up after the bus returned to the transportation center," Frost's statement read.

Frost said another driver beginning afternoon pickup routes spotted the student standing near the door and helped the student get off the bus.

"During the post route check of the bus at 8:30 a.m., the driver did not see the student sleeping under the seat. We regret this happened and are thankful the student was not harmed. The student was checked by staff at the transportation center and returned to school by 10:45 a.m. where he was checked by the school nurse and picked up by his mother. Wednesday was a half day and elementary students dismissed at 11 a.m. and that the student was dismissed at the same time as the other children at the school."

The identities of the mother and the child were not listed on the report.