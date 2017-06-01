Pageland police officer claims police chief broke into his home

- Scandal rocks a local South Carolina police department.

The police chief and captain of the Pageland Police Department are now under investigation after one of their officers accused them of breaking into his home.

FOX 46 Charlotte made several attempts to contact Pageland Police Chief Craig Greenlee Thursday afternoon but was told he was out of the office.

One of their own officers filed a police report in Chesterfield County on Monday stating the chief and a captain broke in while he was away.

Chief Craig Greenlee and a captain from the department reportedly broke into an officer's home, taking his duty belt and police radio.

The person who filed the complaint, Officer Brandon Roberts, said he was out of town on Monday but found the chief in his driveway at his house on Brock Drive when he came home.

Roberts states in a police report when he walked inside his house a family photo album, a cross an a wedding cup had all been knocked to the floor.

The officer admits he was running late for his shift and found it odd the chief was there. He was reportedly told by the chief to, 'Go inside, press his shirt, and report to work.'

The police report also states that the chief told Officer Brandon Roberts he needed to write an essay about why he wants to be a Pageland Police Officer.