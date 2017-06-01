Fire at Frito-Lay plant declared accidental

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - An accidental fire at the Frito-Lay plant is now out in Charlotte, but not before forcing workers to evacuate the building Thursday evening. 

Flames and smoke on the roof had the Charlotte Fire Department clearing hundreds of employees out of the building located at 2900 Nevada Boulevard. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire was accidental and started in a potato chip fryer, according to Charlotte Fire. Damage is estimated at $5,000.

