Fire at Frito-Lay plant declared accidental

- An accidental fire at the Frito-Lay plant is now out in Charlotte, but not before forcing workers to evacuate the building Thursday evening.

Flames and smoke on the roof had the Charlotte Fire Department clearing hundreds of employees out of the building located at 2900 Nevada Boulevard. No injuries have been reported.

Update Structure Fire; 2900 Nevada Blvd; fire in exhaust vent of a potato chip fryer; fire is contained to the vent; no injuries; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 1, 2017

The cause of the fire was accidental and started in a potato chip fryer, according to Charlotte Fire. Damage is estimated at $5,000.