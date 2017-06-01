Arrest made in motel homicide case in Charlotte

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they now have the person in custody they believe is responsible for Charlotte's 35th homicide of the year.

Investigators said Danigel Cowan has been charged in connection with the murder of Bobby Wesley Jr.

Wesley was killed at the Travel Inn on Reagan Drive on Tuesday. As of now, Cowan is charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. CMPD is still searching for another suspect.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Goncalves is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.