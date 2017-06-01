CMPD investigating after graffiti found at Providence High School

Graffiti was discovered all around the gym and near the courtyard at Providence High School Thursday morning, according to CMS.

FOX 46 Charlotte had to blur out almost all the words of the graffiti, which included derogatory language directed at the school and administrators, along with male genitalia painted on the walkway.

“Just keep your opinions to yourself. No one wants to see or hear that kind of crap.” Darius Johnson, a student, said.

“I thought it was awful they would do that for no reason. I thought it was crazy they went on the roof and spray-painted the cameras, so they wouldn’t get caught,” Bianca Zaffarese, another student, said.

A criminal investigation is underway by CMPD, and the vandals could face long-term suspension from school, according to the CMS Code of Student Conduct.

No arrests have been made.

“Just have them clean it up. Nobody wants to clean up, so have them clean up. Have them do some other work that would be in that same area, and make them work for it,” Brianna Hudson, a parent, said.