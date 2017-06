- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of Darrin Daniels.

Daniels is wanted for larceny and firing shots at several individuals.

Detectives want to question Daniels about those cases. If you know where he is, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600. You can remain anonymous and earn a reward for any information leading to an arrest.