Highway Patrol searching for vehicle in deadly Iredell County hit-and-run

- The North Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that struck a motorcycle on Interstate-40 in Iredell County and left the scene.

The incident happened on I-40 westbound near mile marker 158 in Cool Springs.

Two people were riding on the motorcycle when a vehicle went into their lane and hit the bike. Both people were ejected from the motorcycle. One person died on scene. The other was transported to the hospital.

Witnesses describe the vehicle as a white Toyota Sienna van pulling a utility trailer with tag #ZZR-9037.

Information gathered from our news partners WSIC News.