Dog rescued from two-alarm apartment fire in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Firefighters save dog from a two-alarm apartment fire in south Charlotte early Friday morning.
More than 40 firefighters arrived on the scene of a two-story apartment building, located in the 7500 block Quail Woods Drive around 6:30 a.m. with heavy smoke showing.
It took firefighters 30 minutes to control the flames. Shortly after 7:15 a.m., media was asked to leave the property.
Charlotte Fire Department told FOX 46 Charlotte that one pet, a dog, was rescued from the apartment.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated. No injuries reported.
Structure Fire; 7524 Quail Wood Dr; 2 story apartment with smoke showing; Station 24's area; DGist###— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 2, 2017