Dog rescued from two-alarm apartment fire in south Charlotte

- Firefighters save dog from a two-alarm apartment fire in south Charlotte early Friday morning.

More than 40 firefighters arrived on the scene of a two-story apartment building, located in the 7500 block Quail Woods Drive around 6:30 a.m. with heavy smoke showing.

It took firefighters 30 minutes to control the flames. Shortly after 7:15 a.m., media was asked to leave the property.

Charlotte Fire Department told FOX 46 Charlotte that one pet, a dog, was rescued from the apartment.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. No injuries reported.