New details in brutal attack of couple as they walked to their hotel in uptown Charlotte

- One popular hotel in uptown Charlotte is making changes to security after a brutal sexual assault of a coupe in the heart of the city.

The attack happened near the Epicenter, the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the Convention Center on East MLK Boulevard.

On Friday, FOX 46 Charlotte pressed police for the exact alley where the assault happened. CMPD refused to give out the exact location but confirmed it was along MLK Blvd. near the intersection with South College where the couple was sexually assaulted by a stranger.

Police said the suspect was hiding holding a gun and attacked them in the dark of night.

"I will get scared to come out after night if this is the case. I'm literally shocked. I thought this was the safest place wherein I have security around me," Lakshmi Komuravelli said.

Komuravelli works and goes out at night in uptown Charlotte. She said she's terrified after learning that a couple visiting uptown was robbed and sexually assaulted around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect turned out to be a convicted felon walking the streets with a gun, police said.

Investigators will only say the assault happened in an alley in the 200 block of East MLK Blvd., which is between the Convention Center and a building owned by Duke Energy at the intersection with South College Street.

The 36-year-old man was tied up, forced to take off his clothes and was sexually assaulted, according to detectives. Investigators said the man was not raped, but the 45-year-old woman was.

Police said the suspect took the couple's clothes, their phone and wallet, and ran away. The couple went three blocks away to the Hilton Garden Inn across the street from the NASCAR Hall of Fame to get help from a clerk.

That's when police were called. Less than two hours later, they arrested Tevin Williams for the crimes in uptown.

Matt Allen, general manager of the Hyatt House Hotel, which is just several blocks away from the crime scene, is bringing in extra security for the weekend because of the attack.

"We have had some guests ask about it, obviously they can see proximity from our hotel to where everything happened, it helps people feel a little bit safer," Allen said.

Williams had a court appearance on Friday. The prosecutor pushed the judge to up his bond to $500,000 but the judge kept it at $400,000.