Silver Alert issued for missing Statesville woman

- The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman.

Deborah Annette Sabra, 58, was last seen at 1131 McLaughlin Street in Statesville.

Authorities said Sabra is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Sabra is described as a black female, 5'5" tall, around 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black ball cap, black zip-up sweater with blue jeans.

Sabra could be driving an unknown make/model four-door red vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704.878.3406.