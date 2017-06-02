Neighbors rally around Harrisburg family after home goes up in flames

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - Neighbors are rallying around a local Harrisburg family after their home went up in flames. The massive two-alarm fire left the family with nothing but the clothes on their back.
The family tells FOX 46 Charlotte why they see a silver lining through the haze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation but within minutes of the family being saved from the blaze some neighbors started turning the wheel on how to get results during this trying time.
Related: No one hurt in massive 2-alarm house fire in Cabarrus County
A fire took nearly everything from inside the Cabarrus County home.
"We just walked out of our house with ourselves and our kids and that's it."
Cars were torched, bedrooms vanished as the foundation now collects ashes. Still, the family living here is having a difficult time answering what the community can do to help.
"I feel super selfish about that."
Casey Kohl is at a loss. Her neighbor, Jennifer Webb, extended a hug. It was just the second time they've met.
"They want to do it for you."
The first time they met was the day of the fire, when Webb spotted the flames in the family's garage.
"She just came running in the door, she crashed the door down and she was like get out, get out, get out it is a fire get out. And I'm like, 'what, what?'"
A container of belongings is just about all that's left as the house is now fenced in to be torn down.
"Everybody comes out and they video when it's all going down, so they're videoing everyone crying and the fire and everything that's horrible but no one comes back out to show the good stuff that's going on."
Well, now there's a lot of good happening off Baystone Place and Piper Court.
"I mean that's just the definition of community."
Neighbors are organizing donations for the family.
"People are even donating a place to live and cars, and it's really amazing."
Anything the family needs.
"I can't tell you the unselfishness that is going on, people are not thinking about themselves at all."
Kohl said her family haven't had to worry about anything but their family and home.
"And everything else is just fallen into place."
The Kohl family said the house had been their retirement home. They plan on rebuilding, brick by brick. They said it's hard to leave this community behind.
"We're not alone, we are not alone."
The day of the fire, the neighbor who rescued the family told FOX 46 Charlotte the community would take care of its own. "Whether it's money, food, furniture, clothing."
Two days later, the town women embrace in a hug.
"Everyone loves you. This is a great community."
They didn't know each other all too well but it's heartache that's making their bond, their community, stronger.
"When we have the chance, we're going to pay it forward."
FOX 46 Charlotte wants to help get results for the Kohl family. There's a husband, wife and two daughters. The girls lost their soccer equipment in the fire, their clothes, everything inside the home. Anyone who would like to email this family please email HappyDoggyDog@gmail.com.