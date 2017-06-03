Family and friends gather for funeral of 5-year-old Statesville boy

- A funeral room in tears Saturday afternoon for a life cut too short

"Alexis enjoyed every day that was giving to him," said the pastor through a translator.

A packed room with many having to listen and watch outside the funeral room listened to the bilingual service of 5-year-old Alexis Jimenez.

One of his school teacher's spoke about the child that always smiled and got along with everyone

"He was gentle, he was kind and he shared with everybody," she said.

She added the void in her classroom has been noticeable.

"I just want to say I'm truly sorry for everyone's loss. I loved him and thank you for sharing him with me," she added.

And despite the grief family, friends and loved ones felt, the pastor wanted everyone in attendance to know Alexis was able to make a difference.

"Alexis was able to accomplish his mission which was to touch lives, touch hearts and to love others the same way," he said.